Bengals Announce Training Camp Schedule, Including Dates and Times of Practices Open to Fans

Training camp is less than a month away.

CINCINNATI — Training camp is almost here, Bengals fans! The team announced the dates and times of all of the practices that will be open to the public, including Back Together Saturday.

Check out the complete schedule below. 

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27

Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

THURSDAY, JULY 28

Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 29

Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, JULY 30 (Back Together Saturday in Paul Brown Stadium; Ticket Required)

Gates open at 1 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

MONDAY, AUG. 1

Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

TUESDAY, AUG. 2

Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUG. 4

Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 5

Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUG. 7

Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 10

Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUG. 14

Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUG. 18

Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

May 25, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs onto the field during practice at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
