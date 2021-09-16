Will Chicago fix their secondary issues before Sunday?

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense flashed its' potential in their 27-24 win over the Vikings in Week 1.

Rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase topped the 100-yard mark and caught a touchdown, Tee Higgins had a receiving score and Joe Burrow averaged a career-high 9.7 yards-per-attempt.

Can fans expect similar production this week on the road in Chicago?

Well, the Bears' secondary gave up three touchdowns last week, including long scores of 67 and 56 yards.

Cincinnati finished the week with the fourth-best receiving grade in the league according to Pro Football Focus (78.8). Meanwhile, the Bears' secondary earned a 35.4 coverage grade, which was the worst in the NFL.

Boyd only had three receptions for 32 yards against the Vikings, but he could go off this week with plenty of uncertainty surrounding the Bears' nickel cornerback spot.

Cincinnati's offensive line has to do its' part, but there's no reason why the Bengals can't have multiple explosive plays on Sunday at Soldier Field.

