Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Loses Bet on Conor McGregor at UFC 264
CINCINNATI — Conor McGregor suffered a broken ankle/leg on Saturday night during his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.
McGregor, who's by far the biggest star in MMA, was hoping to get back to the winning side of things after losing three of his last four fights.
Bengals legend Chad Johnson placed a wager on McGregor. Unfortunately for both men, things didn't go their way.
The good news is "Ochocinco" says he only lost $20. Watch a video of Johnson paying off his bet, plus McGregor's injury below.
Warning: The video of the injury is graphic.
Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest offseason news, NFL rumors and more!
-----
You May Also Like:
Film Breakdown: DJ Reader Should Be an Impact Player for the Bengals
Which AFC North All-Stars Would You Pick?
Bengals Guard Believes He's the Most Underrated Player in the NFL
Bengals Among Teams That Helped Their QB the Most This Offseason
Film Breakdown: Joe Mixon is the Bengals' Best Offensive Weapon
Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Has High Praise for Joe Burrow
Former NFL Executive: Zac Taylor Not Qualified to be Head Coach
A.J. Green is Making Quite an Impression on His Cardinals Teammates
Two Bengals Pegged as Breakout Candidates This Season
Zac Taylor Near the Bottom of Latest NFL Head Coach Rankings
C.J. Uzomah and Drew Sample Workout at Tight End University
Mike Daniels Compares Joe Burrow to Famous Dragon Ball Z Character
Film Breakdown: How Jessie Bates Became the Bengals' Best Player
Look: Bengals New Right Tackle Riley Reiff Wears the New Uniform
Join the Faces of Who Dey Nation for Thursday Night Football
Bengals Legend Chad Johnson Makes Surprising Admission
Burrow vs Herbert: NFL Analysts Debate Who They'd Prefer at QB
Pooka Williams Made Quite an Impression on the Bengals' Coaches
Cincinnati Should Add a Veteran O-Lineman Before Training Camp
Bengals on the Hunt for a Game Changing Punt Returner
Joe Mixon Unhappy With NFLPA Following Latest COVID-19 Protocols
Joe Burrow Impresses in 7-on-7s as Bengals Spring Ends Early
Jessie Bates Focused on Winning With Contract Talks Looming
Bengals OL Hakeem Adeniji to Miss Significant Time With Pec Injury
Watch: Highlights of Joe Burrow and Others From Bengals Minicamp
Bengals Add Five Interns to Zac Taylor's Staff
Joe Burrow, Rest of Bengals' Stars Shine Bright on Media Day
Auden Tate Wears Bengals' New Uniforms For First Time
Sean McVay Talked With Zac Taylor About Joe Burrow & Ja'Marr Chase
Bengals Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie Receives Big Time Praise
Zac Taylor Compares Ja'Marr Chase to Cooper Kupp in Two Key Areas
Joe Mixon Breakout Incoming? Zac Taylor Endorses His Star RB
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals