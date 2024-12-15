All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals DE Sam Hubbard Ruled Out Due to Knee Injury

The Bengals will be without the veteran.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) and defensive tackle BJ Hill (92) celebrate Hubbard’s sack in the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) and defensive tackle BJ Hill (92) celebrate Hubbard’s sack in the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
NASHVILLE — Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard has a right knee injury and won't return to Sunday's game against the Titans.

The veteran defensive end caught a touchdown pass from Joe Burrow in the second quarter—the first touchdown reception of his career.

Hubbard also had one tackle on defense. It's unclear when the injury occurred, but it may have happened on the touchdown.

Hubbard is still in uniform on the sideline. Watch the play below:

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

