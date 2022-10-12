Cincinnati Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Baltimore Ravens

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 14th in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings after losing to the Ravens 19-17 in Week 5.

"If the Bengals are complaining about missing one of their three incredible wide receivers as a reason to why this isn’t working, spare me," Conor Orr wrote. "Then it’s time to take some of the responsibility off Joe Burrow’s plate and design something a little more user-friendly."

The Bengals dropped one spot from 13th to 14th in the rankings. They've struggled on offense all season. If they're going to move up next week, then their offense has to get going starting with the Saints on Sunday.

Check out SI's complete Week 6 power rankings here.

