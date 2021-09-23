Injury Roundup: Waynes Returns, Plus the Latest on Higgins, Su'a-Filo and Other Injuries

Here's the latest on the Bengals' injuries

CINCINNATI — The Bengals got some good injury news on Thursday when veteran cornerback Trae Waynes returned to practice.

The 29-year old was a limited participant, but it's a step in the right direction for Waynes, who has yet to appear in a regular season game for the Bengals.

He missed all of last season with a torn pectoral muscle. Waynes had a stellar camp, but he suffered a hamstring injury before the Bengals' final preseason game against the Dolphins.

He may not play this week against Pittsburgh, but there's at least a chance he makes his debut.

Tee Higgins (shoulder) and Xavier Su'a-Filo (knee) didn't practice. They did go through an extensive workout on the rehab field.

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was limited for the second-straight practice with a groin injury.

Check out Thursday's entire injury report below. Watch clips of Waynes, Higgins and Su'a-Filo here.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more with the season opener just a few days away!

You May Also Like:

Film Breakdown: A Look at Passing Concepts the Bengals Should Utilize

Zac Taylor Betting Favorite to be First NFL Head Coach Fired This Season

Injury Updates: Tee Higgins, Xavier Su'a-Filo and Trae Waynes

Bengals Rookie Ja'Marr Chase Off to Record-Setting Start This Season

Zac Taylor Worried About Sacks, Not Hits That Joe Burrow is Taking

Bengals Add Familiar Face in Offensive Line Room

Trae Waynes Working Out, Hoping to Return From Injured Hamstring

Bengals Open as Underdogs to Steelers in Week 3

Dave Lapham Weighs in on the State of the Offensive Line

Three Down Look: Bengals Flop Against Bears in Windy City

Randy Moss Says He's Still Got it: 'I'll Score a Touchdown on These Fools"

T.J. Watt Could Play Against Bengals Despite Groin Injury

Four Takeaways From the Bengals' Loss to the Bears

Snap Count Breakdown From Cincinnati's 20-17 Loss to Chicago

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Offer Solution to Struggles on Offense

Joe Mixon Vows to be Better Following Loss to Bears

Winners and Losers from the Bengals' 20-17 Loss to Chicago

Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Bears 20-17

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook