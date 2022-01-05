Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Burrow, Evan McPherson, Larry Ogunjobi and Others

Cincinnati travels to Cleveland to play the Browns on Sunday.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow didn't practice on Wednesday. He won't start in Sunday's season finale against the Browns.

"We'll rest him this week and make sure that he's 100% ready to go. I know he's felt good and can play if needed, but I just made the decision that we're going to rest him this week," head coach Zac Taylor said. "I just think having him fully ready to go. You never know what can happen in these games, and so just taking that off the plate and making sure that he's fully healthy and ready to go for the first round of the playoffs."

Sam Hubbard, Jalen Davis, Cam Sample, Larry Ogunjobi, C.J. Uzomah and D.J. Reader were also out.

Kicker Evan McPherson was limited with a right groin injury.

Joe Mixon and B.J. Hill were placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Wednesday and didn't practice.

The same goes for Trey Hendrickson, Trey Hopkins, Quinton Spain and Vonn Bell. The quartet was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday.

Check out Wednesday's complete injury report below.

