Bengals Place Multiple Starters on COVID-19 Reserve List
CINCINNATI — The Bengals placed four starters on the COVID-19 reserve list, including defensive end Trey Hendrickson, center Trey Hopkins, guard Quinton Spain and safety Vonn Bell.
Linebacker Akeem Davis Gaither was also placed on the list. He's currently on injured reserve and expected to miss the rest of the season with a foot injury.
Cincinnati also signed kicker Elliott Fry to the practice squad. He's spent time with the Bears, Ravens, Panthers, Buccaneers, Falcons and Chiefs. He has played two career games, and converted four of five FG attempts.
The Bengals also placed tight end Mason Schreck on the practice squad/injured list with an ankle injury.
