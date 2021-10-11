Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Following Loss to Packers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals placed offensive lineman Jackson Carman and running back Samaje Perine on the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.
That puts both players in doubt for Cincinnati's Week 6 game against the Lions in Detroit.
With Xavier Su'a-Filo on injured reserve, rookie D'Ante Smith could start at right guard if Carman can't play.
Cincinnati also placed Jordan Evans on injured reserve. The fifth-year linebacker suffered a torn left ACL in Sunday's loss to the Packers.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Column: Zac Taylor's Lack of Aggressiveness Costs Bengals
Joe Burrow Was Poked in the Throat During Loss to the Packers
Winners and Losers from the Bengals' 25-22 Loss to the Packers
Bengals Linebacker Jordan Evans Suffers Torn ACL
Joe Burrow Being Taken to Hospital Following Loss to Packers
Postgame Observations: Packers Beat Bengals in Wacky 25-22 Win
Game Predictions: The All Bengals Staff Makes Their Picks
Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Mixon and other Bengals' Injuries
Key Matchups: Bengals vs Packers at Paul Brown Stadium
Joe Burrow is "Making the Leap" in Year Two
Kurt Warner Praises Joe Burrow, Explains What Makes Him Great
Joey Hardware: Burrow Wins Two Awards Following Week 4 Win Over Jaguars
Frank Pollack Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend
Film Breakdown: Analyzing Three Key Players From Bengals' Win Over Jaguars
Bengals Activate Ricardo Allen From Injured Reserve
Joe Burrow Turned His Biggest Weakness Into a Strength
Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Despite Win Over Jaguars
DJ Reader: Possibility of playing with Joe Burrow impacted on free agency decision
Dave Lapham Shares His Thoughts on Jackson Carman
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals