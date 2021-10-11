    • October 11, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsAll Bengals+SI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Following Loss to Packers

    This isn't good.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals placed offensive lineman Jackson Carman and running back Samaje Perine on the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. 

    That puts both players in doubt for Cincinnati's Week 6 game against the Lions in Detroit. 

    With Xavier Su'a-Filo on injured reserve, rookie D'Ante Smith could start at right guard if Carman can't play. 

    Cincinnati also placed Jordan Evans on injured reserve. The fifth-year linebacker suffered a torn left ACL in Sunday's loss to the Packers. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Column: Zac Taylor's Lack of Aggressiveness Costs Bengals

    Joe Burrow Was Poked in the Throat During Loss to the Packers

    Winners and Losers from the Bengals' 25-22 Loss to the Packers

    Bengals Linebacker Jordan Evans Suffers Torn ACL

    Joe Burrow Being Taken to Hospital Following Loss to Packers

    Postgame Observations: Packers Beat Bengals in Wacky 25-22 Win

    Game Predictions: The All Bengals Staff Makes Their Picks

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Mixon and other Bengals' Injuries

    Key Matchups: Bengals vs Packers at Paul Brown Stadium

    Joe Burrow is "Making the Leap" in Year Two

    Kurt Warner Praises Joe Burrow, Explains What Makes Him Great

    Joey Hardware: Burrow Wins Two Awards Following Week 4 Win Over Jaguars

    Frank Pollack Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing Three Key Players From Bengals' Win Over Jaguars

    Bengals Activate Ricardo Allen From Injured Reserve

    Joe Burrow Turned His Biggest Weakness Into a Strength

    Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Despite Win Over Jaguars

    DJ Reader: Possibility of playing with Joe Burrow impacted on free agency decision

    Dave Lapham Shares His Thoughts on Jackson Carman

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Jackson Carman
    News

    Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Following Loss to Packers

    15 seconds ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Joe Burrow Expected to be Fine After Going to Hospital Following Loss to Packers

    20 minutes ago
    Joe Burrow, bengals huddle
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Overtime Loss to the Packers

    3 hours ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers team orthopedic doctor James Bradley (left) looks at the right arm of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) after Smith-Schuster suffered an apparent injury against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Smith-Schuster would leave the game. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    JuJu Smith-Schuster Suffers Serious Injury in Steelers' Win Over Broncos

    4 hours ago
    Joe Burrow
    News

    Report: Joe Burrow Was Poked in the Throat During Bengals' Loss to Packers

    6 hours ago
    Jordan Evans
    News

    Bengals Linebacker Jordan Evans Suffers Torn ACL

    14 hours ago
    Zac Taylor Green Bay Packers loss
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Zac Taylor's Lack of Aggressiveness Costs Bengals in Loss to Packers

    16 hours ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs with the ball against Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos (31) in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    Gameday

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' 25-22 Loss to the Packers

    19 hours ago