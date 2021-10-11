Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Following Loss to Packers

CINCINNATI — The Bengals placed offensive lineman Jackson Carman and running back Samaje Perine on the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

That puts both players in doubt for Cincinnati's Week 6 game against the Lions in Detroit.

With Xavier Su'a-Filo on injured reserve, rookie D'Ante Smith could start at right guard if Carman can't play.

Cincinnati also placed Jordan Evans on injured reserve. The fifth-year linebacker suffered a torn left ACL in Sunday's loss to the Packers.

