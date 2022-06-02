Bengals' Offseason Moves Ranked 11th in Latest ESPN Rankings
CINCINNATI — The Bengals added key pieces to their roster this offseason, including three starting offensive linemen. Despite the additions, they fell outside of the top 10 in ESPN's offseason rankings.
Cincinnati was 11th, behind teams like the Ravens, Buccaneers and Dolphins. They signed La'el Collins, Alex Cappa, Ted Karras and Hayden Hurst in free agency.
"Are we sure the Bengals did enough to fix their offensive line? Collins missed all of 2020 with a hip injury, was suspended for the first five games of 2021 and didn't look like his usual self after returning," Barnwell wrote. "Karras is a solid player, but he has profiled better as a utility lineman in Miami and New England than he has as a full-time starter. Jackson Carman wasn't able to win a starting job a year ago, when Cincinnati's guards were among the worst in the league. The Bengals are better up front than they were on paper last season, but there's a decent chance we'll be sitting here next February expecting them to invest even further up front."
Barnwell praised the Bengals for adding proven pieces in the trenches, but it's fair to wonder if they did enough to fix the offensive line.
Check out the complete rankings here. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Bengals' Triplets Ranked Near Top of NFL
Healthier, Leaner Jackson Carman Preparing for Left Guard Competition
Bengals Considered "Most Vulnerable Division Winner"
DJ Reader "Pissed Off" After Pro Bowl Snub
Film Breakdown: Cordell Volson Ready to Push for Starting Left Guard Job?
Joe Burrow Shares What He Wants to Improve About His Game This Season
Joe Burrow Reflects on Final Play of Super Bowl LVI
Joe Burrow Might Not Wear Knee Brace in 2022
Report: Jessie Bates Planning to Skip OTAs and Training Camp
Watch: Highlights From Bengals Rookie Minicamp
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Star in New Nike Commercial
Film Breakdown: Zachary Carter Brings Versatility to Bengals' Defense
Look: Tee Higgins Sheds Sling Following Offseason Surgery
Bengals Wide-Out Praises Rookie Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt
Read More
Underdogs Again: Bengals Not Favored in AFC North
Film Breakdown: Cam Taylor-Britt Brings Toughness to Bengals' Secondary
No Fluke: Bengals Out to Prove Doubters Wrong
NFL Scout Praises Bengals Cornerback Dax Hill
Mike Hilton: Jessie Bates is a "Cornerstone Piece" of Bengals' Franchise
Bengals Announce Jersey Numbers for 2022 Draft Class
Rob Gronkowski Praises Joe Burrow... Again
Film Breakdown: What Dax Hill Brings to Bengals' Defense
Get to Know All Six Bengals Draft Picks
Exclusive: Our One-on-One Sit Down With Dax Hill
Column: The Bengals Got it Right With Daxton Hill at 31
Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details
La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals
Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins
Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses
Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast