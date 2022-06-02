Skip to main content

Bengals' Offseason Moves Ranked 11th in Latest ESPN Rankings

Cincinnati addressed their biggest weakness in free agency.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals added key pieces to their roster this offseason, including three starting offensive linemen. Despite the additions, they fell outside of the top 10 in ESPN's offseason rankings. 

Cincinnati was 11th, behind teams like the Ravens, Buccaneers and Dolphins. They signed La'el Collins, Alex Cappa, Ted Karras and Hayden Hurst in free agency.

"Are we sure the Bengals did enough to fix their offensive line? Collins missed all of 2020 with a hip injury, was suspended for the first five games of 2021 and didn't look like his usual self after returning," Barnwell wrote. "Karras is a solid player, but he has profiled better as a utility lineman in Miami and New England than he has as a full-time starter. Jackson Carman wasn't able to win a starting job a year ago, when Cincinnati's guards were among the worst in the league. The Bengals are better up front than they were on paper last season, but there's a decent chance we'll be sitting here next February expecting them to invest even further up front."

Barnwell praised the Bengals for adding proven pieces in the trenches, but it's fair to wonder if they did enough to fix the offensive line. 

Check out the complete rankings here. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals' Triplets Ranked Near Top of NFL

Healthier, Leaner Jackson Carman Preparing for Left Guard Competition

Bengals Considered "Most Vulnerable Division Winner"

DJ Reader "Pissed Off" After Pro Bowl Snub

Film Breakdown: Cordell Volson Ready to Push for Starting Left Guard Job?

Joe Burrow Shares What He Wants to Improve About His Game This Season

Joe Burrow Reflects on Final Play of Super Bowl LVI

Joe Burrow Might Not Wear Knee Brace in 2022

Report: Jessie Bates Planning to Skip OTAs and Training Camp

Watch: Highlights From Bengals Rookie Minicamp

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Star in New Nike Commercial

Film Breakdown: Zachary Carter Brings Versatility to Bengals' Defense

Look: Tee Higgins Sheds Sling Following Offseason Surgery

Bengals Wide-Out Praises Rookie Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Underdogs Again: Bengals Not Favored in AFC North

Film Breakdown: Cam Taylor-Britt Brings Toughness to Bengals' Secondary

No Fluke: Bengals Out to Prove Doubters Wrong

NFL Scout Praises Bengals Cornerback Dax Hill

Mike Hilton: Jessie Bates is a "Cornerstone Piece" of Bengals' Franchise

Bengals Announce Jersey Numbers for 2022 Draft Class

Rob Gronkowski Praises Joe Burrow... Again

Film Breakdown: What Dax Hill Brings to Bengals' Defense

Get to Know All Six Bengals Draft Picks

Exclusive: Our One-on-One Sit Down With Dax Hill

Column: The Bengals Got it Right With Daxton Hill at 31

Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details

La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals

Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals punter Kevin Huber (10) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kevin Huber Explains Why He Waited to Re-Sign With Bengals This Offseason

By James Rapien1 hour ago
Aug 8, 2015; Canton, OH, USA; John Madden (left) and Jonathan Ogden during the 2015 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Look: Madden 23 Cover Revealed, Will Honor NFL Legend John Madden

By James Rapien22 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) talks with tight end Drew Sample (89), left, during practice, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Practice May 17 0071
AllBengals Insiders+

Hayden Hurst Praises Joe Burrow, Believes Bengals Are Perfect Fit

By James RapienJun 1, 2022
USATSI_18295026_168390307_lowres
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengals Notes: Joe Burrow's Microwave, Alex Cappa Smiles and Mike Brown's Perfect Positioning

By James RapienMay 31, 2022
Ja'Marr Chase Photo
AllBengals Insiders+

Watch: Clips of Burrow, Chase, Ossai, Boyd and Others at Bengals Practice

By James RapienMay 31, 2022
Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) leaves the field after his team defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-10 at Heinz Field.
News

Eli Apple Discusses His Use of Social Media

By James RapienMay 31, 2022
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) high fives wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) as they take the field for the opening possession in the first quarter during a Week 16 NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 26
News

Bengals Star Wide Receivers Receive BIG Praise in Latest Rankings

By James RapienMay 31, 2022
Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase White Jerseys
News

PFF Identifies Bengals' Top Three Players

By James RapienMay 31, 2022