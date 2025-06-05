Cincinnati Bengals' Roster Lower Than Expected in Latest Pro Football Focus Rankings
CINCINNATI — Pro Football Focus writer Max Chadwick ranked all 32 NFL rosters this offseason and had the Bengals slotted 18th entering the 2025 season.
The trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins were listed as the Bengals' biggest strength.
"Despite not receiving any help from the offensive line, the Bengals still fielded one of the league’s best passing games in 2024 thanks to quarterback Joe Burrow and his top two receivers, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins," Chadwick wrote. "Burrow finished the year as the most valuable player in the league, according to PFF WAR, while Chase led the league in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. Higgins is on the shortlist for the best No. 2 wideout in the league and ranked sixth among wide receivers with an 88.0 PFF overall grade this past season."
On the flip side, a lowly defense has held the team back over the past 34 games.
"Even with a quarterback playing at an MVP level and two star receivers, Cincinnati still failed to make the playoffs last year due to its defensive struggles," Chadwick wrote. "The Bengals ranked 18th in PFF run-defense grade, 19th in PFF coverage grade, and 26th in PFF pass-rush grade, even with the league leader in sacks, Trey Hendrickson."
Cincinnati has not done a great job drafting over the past few years. Couple that with their struggles on defense and that led to them falling from the eighth-ranked roster last season to 18th this year.
A few developmental leaps—especially on defense—could make this a top-10 roster.
Check out the complete rankings here.
