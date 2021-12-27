Bengals Sign Linebacker From Practice Squad to Active Roster

Bengals Sign Linebacker Austin Calitro to Active Roster
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed linebacker Austin Calitro from the practice squad to the active roster on Monday.
He's appeared in three games this season as a practice squad elevation. He has one special teams tackle.
Calitro joins a battered linebacking unit that has lost Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither and Jordan Evans so far this season.
He'll mainly contribute on special teams moving forward, barring injuries or something unforeseen.
