Bengals Sign Linebacker From Practice Squad to Active Roster

    December 27, 2021
    Bengals Sign Linebacker Austin Calitro to Active Roster

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed linebacker Austin Calitro from the practice squad to the active roster on Monday. 

    He's appeared in three games this season as a practice squad elevation. He has one special teams tackle. 

    Calitro joins a battered linebacking unit that has lost Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither and Jordan Evans so far this season. 

    He'll mainly contribute on special teams moving forward, barring injuries or something unforeseen. 

