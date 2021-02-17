DJ Reader Becomes Latest Bengals Player to Recruit J.J. Watt

Watt was released by the Texans last week

Star defensive end J.J. Watt is a free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

The five-time All-Pro is expected to sign with a Super Bowl contender, but that isn't stopping players on the Bengals roster from giving their recruiting pitch to the star pass rusher.

"Free agency is wild," Watt tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.

"Wild place but the jungle is also wild," Bengals nose tackle DJ Reader said in response to Watt.

The Bengals signed Reader to a four-year, $53 million contract last offseason. Watt and Reader played together for four seasons in Houston.

Watt, 32, would fit right in with Reader, Carl Lawson and Sam Hubbard, but it's still an unlikely fit due to his age and quest to win a championship.

Defensive tackle Christian Covington also chimed in by saying "no lies detected."

Reader and Covington aren't the first Bengals players to recruit Watt. Wide receiver Tyler Boyd went out of his way to court him on Sunday.

The Packers, Steelers Buccaneers, Browns and Ravens are the favorites to sign Watt.

Regardless of where he ends up, it's good to see players on the Bengals' roster being willing to recruit. They may need to put the full court press on some of the offensive linemen set to become free agents next month.

