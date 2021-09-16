Cincinnati traded him to New York earlier this month.

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals first round pick Billy Price will start at center for the Giants on Thursday night against the Washington Football Team according to Kim Jones of NFL Network.

Cincinnati traded Price to New York in exchange for B.J. Hill and a seventh-round pick earlier this month. Hill had two sacks for the Bengals in his debut.

Price was a disappointment during his three years in Cincinnati. The Ohio State product appeared in 42 games and made 19 starts. With Trey Hopkins starting at center, the Bengals felt comfortable trading him.

Price has a shot to rejuvenate his career for the Giants starting tonight. He'll have to deal with a tough Washington defensive front that finished 7th in the NFL last season with 47 sacks.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more with the season opener just a few days away!



You May Also Like:

Ja'Marr Chase to Doubters: "Enjoy the Show"

Watch: Film Breakdown of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase

Joe Mixon Named Ground Player of the Week

Bengals Sign Veteran Safety, Place Ricardo Allen on Injured Reserve

Film Review: How Joe Burrow and the Bengals Beat the Vikings

Evan McPherson Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Carson Palmer Praises Joe Burrow After Week 1 Win

Bengals Ranked Lower Than Expected in Latest Power Rankings

Cincinnati opens as underdogs in Week 2 Matchup against Chicago

Jessie Bates Plans to Play "Pissed Off" After Not Getting Contract Extension

Look: A Snap Count Breakdown from the Bengals' Win over the Vikings

Joe Burrow Sees Growth in the Bengals Following Win over Minnesota

Top Takeaways from the Bengals' 27-24 Opening Week Win

Winners and Losers from the Bengals' Win Over the Vikings

Three Down Look: Breakdown of the Bengals' Season Opening Win

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Win, Evan McPherson Gets Game Ball

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Vikings 27-24 in Season Opener

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook