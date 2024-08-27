Former Cincinnati Bengals Cornerback Tre Flowers Released By Jacksonville Jaguars
CINCINNATI — The Jaguars released cornerback Tre Flowers on Tuesday morning according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
The veteran spent two seasons (2021-2022) in Cincinnati, racking up 50 tackles and one interception in 26 games. Flowers spent last season in Atlanta, where he appeared in all 17 games.
The 29-year-old will likely get picked up by another team. A reunion with the Bengals appears unlikely, especially with young defensive backs like Daijahn Anthony and Josh Newton on the roster.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Look: Evan McPherson Inks Three Year Contract Extension With Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Linebacker Maema Njongmeta's Impressive Preseason Continues
Bengals Snap Count Takeaways Following 27-3 Preseason Loss to Chicago Bears
Rookie Josh Newton Discusses Up and Down Day Against Chicago Bears
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals 27-3 Loss to Chicago Bears
Current U.S. Flag Football QB Takes Exception With Joe Burrow’s Comments and Other NFL Players Expecting to Play in 2028
Cincinnati Bengals Unveil Uniform Combination for Regular Season Opener Against Pats
Former All-Pro Receiver Makes WILD Statement About Bengals Rookie Jermaine Burton
NFL Insider Shares Prediction for Ja’Marr Chase’s Future, Contract Stalemate With Bengals
NFL Shares Concern About Key Position on Bengals’ Offense Ahead of Regular Season
Bengals Rookie Maema Njongmeta Hoping to Earn Roster Spot After Impressive Debut
Cincinnati Bengals Major Week 1 Favorite in Matchup With New England Patriots
Strength of Schedule for All 32 NFL Teams Revealed Including Cincinnati Bengals
-----
Join the 45,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast