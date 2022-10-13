Former NFL Agent Puts Bengals' Offensive Linemen on Unfortunate List

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed Alex Cappa, Ted Karras and La'el Collins in free agency this past offseason in hopes of fixing their offensive line.

Joe Burrow was sacked 13 times in the first two games. He's only been brought down five times in Cincinnati's past three contests. Despite the noticeable improvement, the Bengals' offseason additions made Joel Corry's list of "offseason acquisitions that haven't lived up to expectations."

"The AFC champion Bengals made offensive line the top priority in the free agency because 2020 first overall pick Joe Burrow was sacked 70 times last season, including the playoffs," Corry wrote. "The interior was addressed with Alex Cappa and Ted Karras. Cappa signed a four-year contract averaging $8.75 million per year. Karras received a three-year, $18 million deal. Right tackle La'el Collins signed a three-year, $21 million contract (worth a maximum of $30 million through salary escalators and incentives) after the Cowboys released him. He anointed himself Burrow's bodyguard upon signing and proclaimed nobody would be touching the quarterback. That certainly hasn't been the case this season. Burrow has been sacked 18 times through five games. The Bengals are on pace to surrender 72 sacks over the regular season after giving up 55 in 2021."

Corry is a former NFL agent and currently covers the NFL for CBS Sports.

This is just a reminder that this offensive line has a lot to prove and a few games of decent play isn't going to be enough to change the perception of this unit.

It doesn't help that the Bengals' offense has struggled in general. Cincinnati is only averaging 21.6 points per game this season.

Check out Corry's entire article here.

