Injury Roundup: Updates on Tee Higgins and Jonah Williams Ahead of Bengals' Matchup With Saints

Both guys could miss Sunday's game.

CINCINNATI — Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams didn't practice for a second-straight day on Thursday.

The veteran dislocated his knee cap in Sunday's loss to the Ravens. He played through the injury, but Cincinnati isn't sure if he'll be able to suit up on Sunday in New Orleans.

Williams was on the rehab field, which is an encouraging sign. He had a brace on his right knee. 

Wide receiver Tee Higgins didn't practice either, but also worked on the rehab field. He's dealing with a sprained left ankle. 

La'el Collins was limited after being out on Wednesday. Devin Asiasi, Hayden Hurst and Samaje Perine were limited for a second-straight day.

Check out the entire injury report below.

image001 (19)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

