CINCINNATI — The Bengals travel to New Orleans to play the Saints on Sunday afternoon.

Cincinnati enters the game with a 2-3 record. All three of their losses have come on a field goal as time expired.

Despite their early season struggles, star quarterback Joe Burrow didn't put extra emphasis on Sunday's contest.

"Every week to me is a must win and you get devastated if you don't [win]," Burrow said. "I would be saying the same thing if we were 5-0. We are going to go out there and fight our balls off for a W."

Sunday's game might not be a must-win, but it's close. Falling to 2-4 is a deep hole that no team wants to dig out of—especially one that had Super Bowl aspirations at the start of the season.

