Joe Burrow Calls For Gun Control Reform

The 25-year-old quarterback was asked about the topic on Tuesday.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow wants politicians to have stricter gun control policies following a recent string of mass shootings in the United States.

The 25-year-old was asked if he's had any conversations with teammates about the topic.

"I really haven’t talked about that part much," Burrow said. "I think with everything that’s going on, if you’re not going to outlaw everything you have to at least make it harder to get those crazy guns everybody is using. I don’t think you should be able to just walk in there and buy one. You have to be able to go through a rigorous process to be able to buy something like that, I think.

"Hopefully the people that get paid to make those decisions figure that out. My job is to play football, but hopefully the politicians can figure that one out."

Burrow hasn't shied away when asked about controversial political or social topics in the past and Tuesday was no different. Watch his complete news conference in the video below.

