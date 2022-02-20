Watch: Joe Burrow's Reaction to The Rock's Introduction at Super Bowl LVI is Hilarious
CINCINNATI — Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson introduced both the Bengals and the Rams ahead of Super Bowl LVI.
It was a surprise to fans watching, but it also caught Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and star quarterback Joe Burrow off guard.
The 25-year-old signal-caller had a hilarious response on the bench while The Rock was introducing both teams. Watch it below.
