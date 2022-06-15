The 25-year-old is fully recovered from his knee injury.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow ran 20.8 miles per hour on Tuesday at Paul Brown Stadium.

The 25-year-old did some sprints with a few of his teammates after practice. It was the fastest he's ran since tearing his ACL and MCL.

"It just feels good to feel normal again," Burrow said. "We're getting there. Record since surgery, that's for sure."

He underwent left knee reconstruction surgery in December 2020. Burrow made it back in time for the start of the 2021 season, but he wore a brace and wasn't 100% for roughly half the season.

Now Burrow is fully recovered and can focus on other things outside of rehabbing his left knee.

"I've just been able to focus on the entirety of myself, weight room and conditioning, on field, throwing, mechanics, all of it's not really focusing on the knee," Burrow said. "It's just getting back to where I was prior. And I've been able to focus on the entirety of myself as a player."

Burrow didn't wear a brace during OTAs and now he's running faster than he ever has since the injury.

