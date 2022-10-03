Kid Cudi's New Album Features Song Dedicated to Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow has his own song.
Just hours after the Bengals beat the Dolphins on Thursday night, Kid Cudi released his eighth studio album "Entergalactic."
The 15-track record ends with a song called "Burrow."
"I have heard the song. It’s exciting, isn’t it?" Burrow said last week. "It’s pretty cool. He texted me and told me.
Burrow and Cudi became friends earlier this year. The Bengals' star grew up listening to Cudi's music. Listen to the song below.
