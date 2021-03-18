Cincinnati Native Kyle Rudolph is Headed to New York
CINCINNATI — Former Minnesota Vikings tight end and Cincinnati native Kyle Rudolph has agreed to a two-year, $14 million deal with the New York Giants according to his agency Athletes First.
The 31-year-old was a free agent for the first time in his career. He was one of the many veterans that were released due to cap reasons in recent weeks.
Rudolph will join former Bengals wide receiver John Ross in New York. He had 28 receptions for 334 yards and one touchdown in 2020.
He is a Cincinnati native. Rudolph attended Elder High School, before spending three years at Notre Dame. He was drafted by the Vikings in the second-round (43rd overall) in the 2011 NFL Draft.
