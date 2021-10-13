    • October 13, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsAll Bengals+SI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Podcast: More Bad Injury News and an In-Depth Look at the Bengals' Struggles on Offense

    Be sure to listen to and follow the only daily Bengals podcast.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss the latest injury news, plus we're joined by film analyst Mike Santagata for our weekly All-22 review. We talk about the Bengals' offensive scheme, their struggles in the trenches and what they can do to fix the issues at the start of games. 

    Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Aaron Rodgers Shares Key Advice With Joe Burrow

    Bengals Make Big Leap in Power Rankings Following Loss to Packers

    Bengals Place Trae Waynes on Injured Reserve, Sign Two Players to Practice Squad

    Ja'Marr Chase on Historical Pace Through Five Games

    Packers Impressed With Joe Burrow Following Sunday's Game

    Joe Burrow Returns to Paul Brown Stadium, Expected to Play Against Lions

    Trae Waynes Pulls Hamstring, Status Up in the Air for Week 6

    Three Down Look: Bengals Miss Opportunity Against Packers

    Six Takeaways from the Bengals' Loss to the Packers

    Column: Zac Taylor's Lack of Aggressiveness Costs Bengals

    Joe Burrow Was Poked in the Throat During Loss to the Packers

    Winners and Losers from the Bengals' 25-22 Loss to the Packers

    Bengals Linebacker Jordan Evans Suffers Torn ACL

    Joe Burrow Being Taken to Hospital Following Loss to Packers

    Postgame Observations: Packers Beat Bengals in Wacky 25-22 Win

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Mixon and other Bengals' Injuries

    Key Matchups: Bengals vs Packers at Paul Brown Stadium

    Joe Burrow is "Making the Leap" in Year Two

    Kurt Warner Praises Joe Burrow, Explains What Makes Him Great

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Joe Burrow
    News

    Podcast: More Bad Injury News and an In-Depth Look at the Bengals' Struggles on Offense

    just now
    Joe Burrow, Drew Sample, tee Higgins
    News

    Bengals Make Big Leap in Power Rankings Following Overtime Loss to Packers

    12 hours ago
    Trae Waynes
    News

    Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves, Place Trae Waynes on Injured Reserve

    16 hours ago
    Aaron rodgers, Joe Burrow
    News

    Aaron Rodgers Praises Joe Burrow, Shares Advice Following Packers' Win Over Bengals

    16 hours ago
    Aug 27, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Elijah Holyfield (33) carries the ball as New York Jets defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour (50) pursues in front of swqtackle Le Raven Clark (61) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Bengals Signing Evander Holyfield's Son to Practice Squad

    17 hours ago
    Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates as he leaves the field after the win as time expired against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    AllBengals Insiders+

    The Bengals Got it Right at No. 5: Ja'Marr Chase is on an Historical Pace

    19 hours ago
    Dec 24, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) carries the ball against the Detroit Lions in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Bengals Open as Road Favorites Against Winless Lions

    20 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-10-12 at 10.32.41 AM
    News

    Watch: Mason Crosby and Evan McPherson Talk After Combining for Five Missed Kicks

    21 hours ago