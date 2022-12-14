Multiple Buccaneers' Starters Expected To Miss Sunday's Game Against Bengals

The two teams are dealing with their fair share of injuries.

CINCINNATI — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are banged up and could be missing a few key players in this weekend's game against Cincinnati.

Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Wednesday that he "doubts" Pro-Bowl caliber defensive lineman Vita Vea (calf) will play and that he doesn't think All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (ankle, knee) will return from his two-game absence.

Starting cornerback Jamel Dean (toe) was also seen wearing a boot and did not participate in practice after getting hurt this past Sunday.

Vea injured his calf just four snaps into the 35-7 loss to San Francisco and has not missed a full game this season. He is a vital piece of the Tampa run defense.

The Buccaneers are struggling with prior injuries on the rest of the defense.

"Todd Bowles said cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) is ahead of safeties Antoine Winfield (ankle) and Mike Edwards (hamstring) when it comes to returning to action," Scott Smith tweeted, "All three did some work in practice today."

Meanwhile, Cincinnati is dealing with injuries to Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins, Trey Hendrickson, and Hayden Hurst. It's that time of the year in the NFL.

Cincinnati battles the Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. ET this Sunday. Fans can watch on CBS via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

-----

