All Bengals

Myles Garrett Praises Joe Burrow Ahead of Battle Of Ohio Matchup Between Browns and Bengals

Will the Bengals snap their losing streak in Cleveland? They haven't beat the Browns in Cleveland since 2017.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) share a laugh at the conclusion of a Week 14 NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals won, 23-10. Nfl Cleveland Browns At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 11 0190
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) share a laugh at the conclusion of a Week 14 NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals won, 23-10. Nfl Cleveland Browns At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 11 0190 / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett had nothing but praise for Joe Burrow ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Bengals.

“There’s not a lot of quarterbacks like Joe,” Garrett said via Cleveland.com. “There’s only maybe two or three in the tier that he’s in. So I would say absolutely it brings out your best. You have to and as much as you try to dial it up every week, try to attack it every week, there’s a bit of a hint of that increased competition and that heightened awareness and that urgency that you just know as a competitor you really have to bring it this week because you know you have some guys like Ja’Marr (Chase) and Tee (Higgins) and Burrow. You have those tackles over there, so you’ve got to bring everything you’ve got for this kind of game, especially with it being a division game.”

Garrett has sacked Burrow eight times in six games, which is more than any other quarterback. He has 12 sacks against the Bengals, which is the most he's had against any team. Garrett is 8-2 against the Bengals and 5-1 against Burrow.

The Bengals haven't won in Cleveland since 2017. The desperately need to snap their losing streak on Sunday. Cincinnati is 2-4. They started the season 0-3 and they're winless in the AFC.

"This is one that we need," Burrow said on Wednesday. "Really good defense, great front, good secondary, so we're going to have to be smart with the ball, take our explosives when they are there, stay on track. We can't get behind the sticks because of how good their front is. It will be a challenge, but we're going to be ready for it."

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals’ 17-7 Win Over New York Giants

Sam Hubbard Sheds Light on Injury, Says He’s Feeling Better After Week 6 Win

Where Does Bengals Losing Streak Against Browns Rank Against Other Teams?

Cincinnati Bengals Week 8 Matchup With Philadelphia Eagles Flexed to 1 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals Players Question Lack of Aggression in OT Possession as Team Repeats Mistake From 2021 Loss

Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Amarius Mims Gives Injury Update After Leaving Sunday's Game, Then Returning

Evan McPherson Shoulders Blame, But Ryan Rehkow's Botched Hold Costs Bengals in Overtime Loss to Ravens

'I Ran a Sh--ty Route' - Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Takes Blame for Game-Swinging Interception

Cincinnati Bengals Week 4 Report Card: Offense and Special Teams Shine

Cincinnati Bengals Snap Count Analysis: DJ Turner Outplays Cam Taylor-Britt

Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals’ 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers

Cincinnati Bengals Find Halftime Holy Grail in 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers

Joe Burrow Shares 5 Reasons Why Bengals Should Be Excited About Rest of 2024 Season

Watch: Zac Taylor Gives Out Game Balls, Bengals Celebrate Win Over Panthers

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals’ 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers

Postgame Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Beat Carolina Panthers for First Win Of Season

-----

Join the 47,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/News