Myles Garrett Praises Joe Burrow Ahead of Battle Of Ohio Matchup Between Browns and Bengals
CINCINNATI — Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett had nothing but praise for Joe Burrow ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Bengals.
“There’s not a lot of quarterbacks like Joe,” Garrett said via Cleveland.com. “There’s only maybe two or three in the tier that he’s in. So I would say absolutely it brings out your best. You have to and as much as you try to dial it up every week, try to attack it every week, there’s a bit of a hint of that increased competition and that heightened awareness and that urgency that you just know as a competitor you really have to bring it this week because you know you have some guys like Ja’Marr (Chase) and Tee (Higgins) and Burrow. You have those tackles over there, so you’ve got to bring everything you’ve got for this kind of game, especially with it being a division game.”
Garrett has sacked Burrow eight times in six games, which is more than any other quarterback. He has 12 sacks against the Bengals, which is the most he's had against any team. Garrett is 8-2 against the Bengals and 5-1 against Burrow.
The Bengals haven't won in Cleveland since 2017. The desperately need to snap their losing streak on Sunday. Cincinnati is 2-4. They started the season 0-3 and they're winless in the AFC.
"This is one that we need," Burrow said on Wednesday. "Really good defense, great front, good secondary, so we're going to have to be smart with the ball, take our explosives when they are there, stay on track. We can't get behind the sticks because of how good their front is. It will be a challenge, but we're going to be ready for it."
