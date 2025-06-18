NFL Insider Adam Schefter Weighs In On Bengals Fresh Contract Talks With Trey Hendrickson
CINCINNATI — The Bengal re-engaged with Trey Hendrickson on negotiations over a new deal recently, but things may not be moving along just yet. ESPN's Adam Schefter gave his latest update on the contract situation during Wednesday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show.
Schefter noted a differences in contract years and amount are still hurdles.
"Well, they're talking again, but they're not any further along," Schefter said on the show. "They're talking. It doesn't mean a whole lot right now. It'll mean something if and when they can figure out a way to get a deal done, which they've been unable to do so far. And I think there's a disagreement over value. And I think most important is also a disagreement on length here, length of the deal. I think that's also an issue here.
"The Bengals would like a shorter deal. Hendrickson would like a longer deal, and they can't even find common ground on the length of the deal right now. Now, again, it's June 18, so if it's still not solved by July 18, that's more of an issue. If it's not solved by August 18, then that becomes a real issue. But I think Trey Hendrickson is absolutely frustrated right now and disappointed with the way this whole thing has gone and we see some of these other pass rushers getting paid. And look, it's in the best interest of both sides here, the Bengals and Trey Hendrickson, to get a deal done."
There's no doubt about the conclusion, as Cincinnati would be playing a crucial season in Joe Burrow's prime with a shorthanded defense, while Hendrickson could choose to sit out regular season games.
The Bengals have one month to get a deal done before training camp. Mandatory practices Hendrickson has shown he's willing to miss. The Bengals' top defensive player did not attend any minicamp sessions last week.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Look: Cincinnati Bengals First Round Pick Shemar Stewart Wears Uniform for First Time
Stat of the Jay: ROH Finalist Max Montoya Ranks Third in Team History in Impressive Category
Germaine Pratt Deserved Better From the Bengals, but That Just Makes Him the Newest Member of a Large Club
Report: Cincinnati Bengals Releasing Veteran Defender Germaine Pratt
Cincinnati Bengals Should Bolster Roster By Signing Recently Released Veteran Jaire Alexander
Key Piece of Cincinnati Bengals' Failures Make List of Top Negative Narratives That Could Change in 2025
Cincinnati Bengals' Top Defenders Near Bottom of NFL in Latest Rankings
Vice President JD Vance Weighs in on Trey Hendrickson's Future, Contract Talks With Cincinnati Bengals
Look: Former Bengals Star Adam 'Pacman' Jones Releases Statement After Latest Arrest
Look: Bengals 2020s Draft Haul Ranked Among Bottom-Half of NFL Teams
Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Makes One-Handed Catch During Practice
NFL's Vice President of Broadcast Planning Mike North Weighs in on Cincinnati Bengals Schedule
ESPN's Bill Barnwell Gives Bengals Dubious Offseason Superlative Surrounding Trey Hendrickson
Watch: Bengals Stars Tee Higgins, and B.J. Hill Hit Gun Range Together During Offseason
Look: Joe Burrow Stands Alone In Key Passing Categories Over Past Few Seasons
Stat of the Jay: Where Does Bengals' Short Travel Schedule This Year Rank Historically?
It's Time for Cincinnati Bengals to Make Decision About Trey Hendrickson's Future
Takeaways From What Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson Said While Airing His Grievances at Bengals Practice
The Cincinnati Bengals Have Reason To Celebrate Finishing Last in the League When It Comes to This Stat
'Not Going To Apologize' - Trey Hendrickson Discusses His Market Value Amidst DE Contract Landscape
'It's Become Personal, Unfortunately' - Trey Hendrickson States He Won't Play During 2025 Season On Current Deal
Stat of the Jay: How Many Teams Have Longer International Droughts Than the Bengals at 6 Seasons?
Cincinnati Bengals NFL Draft Conference Calls: Hear From All Six Picks!
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Bolster Trenches, Add Intriguing Prospects in Undrafted Free Agency
Cincinnati Bengals Make Questionable Decision in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft
Dan Pitcher, Bengals 'Feel Great' About Offensive Line Following Two Additions in 2025 NFL Draft
Major Outlets Give Bengals Rough Grades For 2025 NFL Draft Class
'It Was Awesome' - Dylan Fairchild Describes First Contact With Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals Appear Poised to Address Big Need in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft
Possible Cincinnati Bengals NFL Draft Target Jihaad Campbell Expected to be Cleared for Training Camp
NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah Voices "Love" Pick for Bengals By Pointing to Specific Matchup
Bengals, Hamilton County Reach Important MOU in Stadium Lease Negotiations
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast