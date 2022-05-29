Skip to main content

NFL Makes Changes to Practice Squad Rules Ahead of 2022 Season

The new rules became official this week.

CINCINNATI — The NFL made some changes to their practice squad rules this week. 

NFL teams will be able to have 16 players on their practice squad. The number went up from 14 during the COVID019 pandemic. 

Ten of the 16 players can have no more than two accrued seasons. The other six players don't have any limitations, which means veterans can be on the practice squad. 

The Bengals had Mike Daniels and Trent Taylor on their practice squad for most of the 2021 season. 

Players can be elevated up to three times during the year, which one game more than it was last season (two). 

Read the official memo below. 

