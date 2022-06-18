Skip to main content

NFL Network Analyst Adam Rank Makes Predictions for All 17 Bengals Regular Season Games

Do you think this is a fair prediction?

CINCINNATI — NFL Network analyst Adam Rank made game-by-game predictions for all 32 teams, including the Bengals. 

He's been lower on Cincinnati in the past, but believes they'll be improved this season. Check out his game-by-game predictions below. 

Weeks 1-4

Joe Mixon, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals

Week 1: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers — Win (1-0)

Week 2: at Dallas Cowboys — Loss (1-1)

Week 3: New York Jets — Loss (1-2)

Week 4: vs. Miami Dolphins — Win (2-2)

Weeks 5-9

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates a touchdown alongside Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the second quarter during a Week 16 NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 26

Week 5: at Baltimore Ravens — Loss (2-3)

Week 6: at New Orleans Saints — Win (3-3)

Week 7: vs. Atlanta Falcons — Win (4-3)

Week 8: at Cleveland Browns — Loss (4-4)

Week 9: vs. Carolina Panthers — Win (5-4)

Weeks 11-14

Jan 22, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates after defeating the Tennessee Titans 19-16 during the AFC Divisional playoff football game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10: Bye

Week 11: at Pittsburgh Steelers — Win (6-4)

Week 12: at Tennessee Titans — Win (7-4)

Week 13: vs. Kansas City Chiefs — Win (8-4)

Week 14: vs. Cleveland Browns — Win (9-4)

Weeks 15-18

Aug 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Week 15: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Loss (9-5)

Week 16: at New England Patriots — Loss (9-6)

Week 17: vs. Buffalo Bills — Win (10-6)

Week 18: vs. Baltimore Ravens — Win (11-6)

Check out Rank's breakdown here. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

-----

