Pair of Bengals Players Leave Second 2025 Training Camp Session
CINCINNATI — Myles Murphy was carted off the practice field Thursday afternoon.
Our James Rapien confirmed the news as Cincinnati's already thin defensive end hierarchy thins out more before the end of training camp Day 2. He also noted the Bengals did not get Tee Higgins back on the field for any additional team periods after he was being stretched out by a trainer.
Murphy is one of the Bengals' starting edge rushers right now, with both Trey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart not in camp due to contract issues. Higgins is the Bengals' second-best offensive playmaker and a huge factor for the offense.
The heat and humidity are affecting Cincinnati already, despite taking the precautions to heart before camp and scheduling practices in the cooler morning hours. Reports noted multiple players were fighting through heat-related issues in what could be just cramping or heat exhaustion for Murphy and Higgins.
Update: Sources say Zac Taylor made the decision to keep Higgins off the field for the remainder of practice. A wise decision from the veteran head coach.
