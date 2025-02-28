Patriots No Longer Pursuing Bengals Star Receiver Tee Higgins in Free Agency
CINCINNATI — The New England Patriots have been mentioned as a possible suitor for Tee Higgins in free agency for months.
That might not be the case any more. According to Chad Graff of The Athletic, the Patriots are no longer focused on adding Higgins to their roster and would prefer to bolster their offensive and defensive lines.
"New England’s blueprint for the offseason does not include pursuing Higgins," Graff wrote. "As the Patriots are reshaped in Mike Vrabel’s likeness, they want to prioritize building through the offensive and defensive lines and will make that goal No. 1 of this offseason. So expect their biggest free-agent signings to come in the trenches—not at wide receiver."
Part of this decision could have a lot to do with the Bengals' plan for Higgins. The Patriots went down to the wire with Calvin Ridley in free agency last year, but he ultimately signed with the Titans.
New England knows the Bengals are going to tag Higgins on Tuesday, March 4 if they don't get a long-term deal in place with the star receiver.
The Bengals made it clear that they plan on keeping Higgins in 2025 and beyond.
"Obviously we're looking to do a long-term agreement with Tee, "Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin said. "So we believe the future is bright in Cincinnati for him."
