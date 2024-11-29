PFF Has Bengals Taking Missouri Wide Receiver Luther Burden III in Latest Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — The mock drafts are starting to flow with the NFL season in the backstretch. PFF slotted Cincinnati with a Tee Higgins replacement in its latest offering from Gordon McGuinness.
He has Cincinnati taking Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III with the 10th pick.
"With Tee Higgins expected to depart this offseason, adding a new weapon for quarterback Joe Burrow is a logical route for the Bengals to explore in the first round of the 2025 draft," McGuinness wrote. "Burden has been impressive this season, averaging 2.41 yards per route run. He was even better in 2023, earning an elite 91.0 PFF receiving grade while averaging 3.29 yards per route run."
He is the 12th-best prospect on the consensus big board and the second-best wide receiver.
Cincinnati needs to form some plan for life after Higgins and this could be a good option.
