Podcast: Is It Time For Zac Taylor To Give Up Playcalling?
CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost to the Ravens 19-17 on Sunday night. Jake Liscow and I discuss Zac Taylor's playcalling, if they should turn to Brian Callahan, plus we also talk about their struggles against Cover 2, some key numbers and so much more!
