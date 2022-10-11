Skip to main content

Podcast: Is It Time For Zac Taylor To Give Up Playcalling?

Be sure to listen to and follow the only daily Bengals podcast.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost to the Ravens 19-17 on Sunday night. Jake Liscow and I discuss Zac Taylor's playcalling, if they should turn to Brian Callahan, plus we also talk about their struggles against Cover 2, some key numbers and so much more!

Watch the Locked on Bengals podcast below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Zac Taylor and La'el Collins Downplay Sideline Exchange in Week 5

One Stat Shows How Bad Bengals Have Been Against Cover 2

Injury Updates on Tee Higgins and Jonah Williams Following Loss to Ravens

Bengals' Offense Ranked Near Bottom of NFL in Two Key Stats

Postgame Observations: Bengals' Rally Falls Short in Baltimore

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Ravens

Bengals Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ja'Marr Chase's Impact on Opposing Defenses

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Joe Burrow Launches "The Joe Burrow Foundation"

Joe Mixon Hasn't Lost Confidence in Run Game, Despite Early Season Struggles

Three Thoughts on Bengals' Win Over Dolphins

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Primetime Win Over Dolphins

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Dolphins 27-15 to improve to 2-2

Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis Enshrined in Bengals' Ring of Honor

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Oct 9, 2022; Baltimore, MD, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor looks up at the scoreboard in the second quarter during an NFL Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
News

Zac Taylor and La'el Collins Downplay Sideline Exchange During Bengals' Loss to Ravens

By James Rapien
Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) catches a pass and runs to the end zone in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Updates on Tee Higgins and Jonah Williams Following Loss to Ravens

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks to his spot for stretching before an NFL Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Baltimore Ravens Oct 9 0086
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengals' Offense Ranked Near Bottom of NFL In Key Stat Following Primetime Loss to Ravens

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talks to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the fourth quarter during an NFL Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Baltimore Ravens Oct 9 0351
News

One Stat Shows Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Issues When Facing Cover 2 Defenses

By James Rapien
Oct 9, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals celebrates Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) interception in the end zone during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' 19-17 Loss to the Ravens

By Blake Jewell
Oct 9, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) drops back top pass during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Postgame Observations: Bengals' Rally Falls Short in 19-17 Loss to Ravens

By James Rapien
Screen Shot 2022-10-09 at 10.48.02 PM
Gameday

Watch: Zac Taylor Has Sideline Exchange With La'el Collins After Failed Fourth Down Conversion

By James Rapien
Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) catches a pass and runs to the end zone in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals WR Tee Higgins Questionable to Return With Left Ankle Injury

By James Rapien