Zac Taylor and La'el Collins Downplay Sideline Exchange During Bengals' Loss to Ravens

BALTIMORE — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and starting right tackle La'el Collins had an animated conversation in the third quarter of Sunday night's 19-17 loss to the Ravens.

"We got a great relationship, just talking through the situation," Taylor said after the game.

The exchange happened after the Bengals didn't convert a fourth-and-goal from the two-yard line.

"I don't know, I just kept telling him (Taylor) I was good," Collins said. "Just frustrated that we didn't get it in there. That was a big pivotal point in the game. We needed to put points on the board there and take the lead."

Collins continues to play through a back issue. He arguably played his best game of the season on Sunday in Baltimore, but the offense still struggled.

They have to figured it out quick and things start with Joe Burrow and Taylor.

"He's a hell of a coach," Collins said. "It's just one of those things. Emotions fly high. We lay it all on the line each and every play."

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Injury Updates on Tee Higgins and Jonah Williams Following Loss to Ravens

Bengals' Offense Ranked Near Bottom of NFL in Two Key Stats

Postgame Observations: Bengals' Rally Falls Short in Baltimore

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Ravens

Bengals Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ja'Marr Chase's Impact on Opposing Defenses

Joe Burrow Launches "The Joe Burrow Foundation"

Joe Mixon Hasn't Lost Confidence in Run Game, Despite Early Season Struggles

Three Thoughts on Bengals' Win Over Dolphins

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Primetime Win Over Dolphins

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Dolphins 27-15 to improve to 2-2

Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis Enshrined in Bengals' Ring of Honor

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok