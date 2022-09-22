Ravens Sign Veteran Pass Rusher After Workout

CINCINNATI — The Baltimore Ravens are signing former All-Pro pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul according to Josina Anderson.

The three-time Pro Bowler worked out for the team on Wednesday. They're signing him to a one-year deal according to Ian Rapoport.

Pierre-Paul, 33, is a two-time Super Bowl Champion. He has 91.5 career sacks and gives the Ravens' pass rush a boost.

The Bengals play the Ravens on Oct. 9 (Week 5) and on Jan. 8 (Week 18).

