Ravens Sign Veteran Pass Rusher After Workout
CINCINNATI — The Baltimore Ravens are signing former All-Pro pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul according to Josina Anderson.
The three-time Pro Bowler worked out for the team on Wednesday. They're signing him to a one-year deal according to Ian Rapoport.
Pierre-Paul, 33, is a two-time Super Bowl Champion. He has 91.5 career sacks and gives the Ravens' pass rush a boost.
The Bengals play the Ravens on Oct. 9 (Week 5) and on Jan. 8 (Week 18).
