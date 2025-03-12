Aaron Rodgers' Decision Could Impact Bengals' Chances of Landing Teven Jenkins
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to sign guard Teven Jenkins in free agency to bolster their offensive line.
Cincinnati is one of at least three teams interested in Jenkins. The Giants and the Seahawks are also trying to sign the veteran guard.
Could Aaron Rodgers' decision make the difference?
If Jenkins is deciding between offers from the Bengals, Seahawks and Giants, Rodgers' next destination could help him decide if it's worth signing with New York.
Rodgers will officially be released by the Jets on Wednesday. The Steelers and the Giants have showed the most interest.
Jenkins could easily opt to go to New York, especially of Rodgers decides to sign with the Giants.
If Rodgers decides to go to the Steelers, then the Bengals will have to face him and DK Metcalf twice this season, but they'll also have a better chance of landing Jenkins in free agency.
Ironically, Burrow praised Rodgers after the Bengals beat the Steelers in their season finale.
"I've been a fan of his for a long time," Burrow said in January. "Watching him growing up, he was one of those guys that you love to watch, and when Monday Night, Sunday Night Football came around, you were hoping that he was on it."
The Bengals would simply pivot to another guard if Jenkins signs elsewhere, but he's clearly their top target at the moment.
Rodgers is 41-years-old, but he's still making a big impact and his decision will have a ripple effect across the NFL.
