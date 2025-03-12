All Bengals

Aaron Rodgers' Decision Could Impact Bengals' Chances of Landing Teven Jenkins

The Bengals, Seahawks and Giants are all hoping to sign Teven Jenkins.

James Rapien

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) may have played his last game for Gang Green, Sunday January 5, 2025, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) may have played his last game for Gang Green, Sunday January 5, 2025, in East Rutherford. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to sign guard Teven Jenkins in free agency to bolster their offensive line.

Cincinnati is one of at least three teams interested in Jenkins. The Giants and the Seahawks are also trying to sign the veteran guard.

Could Aaron Rodgers' decision make the difference?

If Jenkins is deciding between offers from the Bengals, Seahawks and Giants, Rodgers' next destination could help him decide if it's worth signing with New York.

Rodgers will officially be released by the Jets on Wednesday. The Steelers and the Giants have showed the most interest.

Jenkins could easily opt to go to New York, especially of Rodgers decides to sign with the Giants.

If Rodgers decides to go to the Steelers, then the Bengals will have to face him and DK Metcalf twice this season, but they'll also have a better chance of landing Jenkins in free agency.

Ironically, Burrow praised Rodgers after the Bengals beat the Steelers in their season finale.

"I've been a fan of his for a long time," Burrow said in January. "Watching him growing up, he was one of those guys that you love to watch, and when Monday Night, Sunday Night Football came around, you were hoping that he was on it."

The Bengals would simply pivot to another guard if Jenkins signs elsewhere, but he's clearly their top target at the moment.

Rodgers is 41-years-old, but he's still making a big impact and his decision will have a ripple effect across the NFL.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Bengals Defensive End Sam Hubbard is Retiring

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Is Armand Membou Ideal Fit in Cincinnati Bengals' Quest to Protect Joe Burrow?

Stat of the Jay: Who Holds the NFL Record For Most Sacks After Age 30, and Who Holds the Bengals' Mark?

Cincinnati Bengals Make Another Addition to Coaching Staff, Hiring Sean Desai as Senior Defensive Assistant

Cincinnati Bengals Tagged Tee Higgins: What's Next for the Star Wide Receiver?

'There's A Real Framework To Work Off Of' - Duke Tobin Dives Into Bengals Desire to Extend Ja'Marr Chase

Duke Tobin on Trey Hendrickson's Future With Bengals: 'He Has Earned a Pay Raise'

What Erick All's Injury Means for Bengals' Plans at Tight End in Free Agency and 2025 NFL Draft

Sources: Bengals Players 'Excited' About Defensive Coordinator Al Golden and Revamped Coaching Staff

Report: Arrests Made in Possible Relation to Joe Burrow Home Robbery

'He's an Expert Pass Pro Technician' - NFL World Reacts to Bengals New O-Line Coach Scott Peters

Former Bengals Coach Lou Anarumo Named Colts Defensive Coordinator

Legendary Bengals Coach Jim McNally Praises Offensive Line Hiring of Scott Peters

From Practice Squads to MMA to Cleveland and New England, Scott Peters' Journey Continues as Bengals O-Line Coach

Simple Quote Explains Bengals' Decision to Make Latest O-Line Coach Addition in Quest to Protect Joe Burrow

Bengals Fun Fact: Trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Cade York Finish 20-0

ESPN's Ben Solak Predicts Bengals Trade For Falcons Star Tight End Kyle Pitts

Related: Joe Burrow Sends ANOTHER Message to Bengals' Front Office

Cincinnati Bengals List of 2025 Opponents Finalized Ahead of Week 18 Season Finale

Best Player in Football: Joe Burrow Gets Ringing Endorsement for MVP Following Clutch Performance vs Denver Broncos

In Depth Look at Joe Burrow’s Case for NFL MVP Following Bengals’ Win Streak

'Sometime You Eat A S*** Sandwich' - Broncos CB Riley Moss Sums Up Outing Against Bengals, Tee Higgins

Playing on One Leg: Orlando Brown Jr. Shares Details of Broken Leg, His Ability to Play Through the Pain

Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals’ Win Over Broncos in OT

Bengals WR Tee Higgins Talks Emotions, Gratitude and Mistakes After What Could Be His Final Home Game with Team

Listen: Radio Call of Tee Higgins’ Game-Winning Touchdown in Bengals’ Win Over Broncos

Ja’Marr Chase Breaks Another Bengals Record, Becomes All-Time Leader for Receptions in a Season

-----

Join the 53,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/News