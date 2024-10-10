All Bengals

Report: Raiders Sign Former Bengals Defensive Tackle Zach Carter

Cincinnati is 1-4 on the season.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Zach Carter (95) runs to a drill at Bengals spring practice at the IEL Indoor Facility in Cincinnati on Thursday, June 13, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Zach Carter (95) runs to a drill at Bengals spring practice at the IEL Indoor Facility in Cincinnati on Thursday, June 13, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals defensive tackle Zach Carter has a new NFL home with the Raiders. Aaron Wilson reported the free agent move by Las Vegas after Cincinnati cut Carter last week.

Carter has been abysmal this season, totaling just two quarterback pressures on 80 pass-rush snaps according to Pro Football Focus, and his 44.3 overall PFF grade is the 11th-worst among defenders with at least 100 total snaps this season.

Cincinnati gets to face Carter next month on Nov. 3.

Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

