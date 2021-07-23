Seahawks Willing to Make Jamal Adams the NFL's Highest-Paid Safety
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to sign Jessie Bates to a contract extension this offseason.
The 24-year-old had the best year of his young career in 2020, finishing with 109 tackles, three interceptions and 15 passes defensed.
The Bengals view him as a key member of their young core. His price tag could be going up in the near future.
The Seahawks are willing to make Jamal Adams the NFL's highest-paid safety according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
"You're probably looking at about $17 million per year, which would be a massive deal for one of the more fun players in the entire NFL on defense," Rapoport said on Friday.
If that extension gets done, then Bates could try to reset the market and top Adams' deal.
Will he go that route? Will the Bengals be willing to pay Bates $18 million or more per season?
Those are questions that will likely be answered in the coming weeks.
Cincinnati has a history of extending players right before the start of the regular season. Geno Atkins, Carlos Dunlap and Joe Mixon are three examples of players that signed extensions with Cincinnati during training camp in past years.
Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest offseason news, NFL rumors and more!
You May Also Like:
The Quest to Protect Burrow: Bengals Bringing in Super Bowl Champion Center
Watch: Tee Higgins Looks Smooth in Offseason Workouts
Film Breakdown: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly for Left Tackle Jonah Williams
Bengals Bolster O-Line With Former Cardinals Center
Bengals Ring of Honor Revealed: The Two Ken's Join the Inaugural Class
Here are the Important Preseason and Training Camp Dates You Need to Know
Bengals Pass Blocking Expected to be Much Improved This Season
Bengals vs Browns: Which Trio Would You Take?
Geno Atkins Fully Cleared, Expected to Start Visiting Teams
Ja'Marr Chase Plans to Do One of Ochocinco's Unused TD Celebrations
NFL Analyst Bullish on Tyler Boyd
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Vonn Bell's First Season in Stripes
Ja'Marr Chase Works Out With Former All-Pro Wide Receiver
Good News for Bengals: Top Guard Expected to Hit the Market in '22
Mike Brown Praises NFL Legend: 'The Greatest QB I Ever Saw Play'
Andrew Whitworth No Longer Considered a Top NFL Tackle
Bengals Fans "Will Get Something They've Never Seen" This September
Former NFL Scout Believes Chase and Burrow Will Have Huge Season
Film Breakdown: DJ Reader Should Be an Impact Player for the Bengals
Which AFC North All-Stars Would You Pick?
Bengals Guard Believes He's the Most Underrated Player in the NFL
Bengals Among Teams That Helped Their QB the Most This Offseason
Film Breakdown: Joe Mixon is the Bengals' Best Offensive Weapon
Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Has High Praise for Joe Burrow
Former NFL Executive: Zac Taylor Not Qualified to be Head Coach
A.J. Green is Making Quite an Impression on His Cardinals Teammates
Two Bengals Pegged as Breakout Candidates This Season
Zac Taylor Near the Bottom of Latest NFL Head Coach Rankings
C.J. Uzomah and Drew Sample Workout at Tight End University
Mike Daniels Compares Joe Burrow to Famous Dragon Ball Z Character
Film Breakdown: How Jessie Bates Became the Bengals' Best Player
Look: Bengals New Right Tackle Riley Reiff Wears the New Uniform
Join the Faces of Who Dey Nation for Thursday Night Football
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals