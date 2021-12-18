Urban Meyer was fired by Jacksonville earlier this week. Jaguars owner Shaad Kahn has no plans to pay Meyer for the remaining four years on Meyer's contract according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington.

"Jacksonville fired its former head coach Urban Meyer for cause, with the intention of not paying him the remaining four years of his contract," Schefter tweeted on Saturday morning.

Meyer posted a 2-11 record in 13 games, but controversy and drama followed him all season.

Meyer allegedly kicked former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo. His tenure also included controversial viral videos and mistreatment of his players and coaches.

Meyer will certainly challenge Kahn's "for cause" argument. He signed a 5-year contract in January worth anywhere from $10-$12 million per season.

