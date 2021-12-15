Skip to main content
    Former Jaguars Player Claims He Was Kicked By Urban Meyer During Warmups

    The Urban Meyer era in Jacksonville is off to an awful start.
    Author:

    Former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo says he was kicked by Urban Meyer during pregame warmups before Jacksonville's preseason finale against Dallas. 

    “I’m in a lunge position. Left leg forward, right leg back,” Lambo told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “... Urban Meyer, while I’m in that stretch position, comes up to me and says, ‘Hey Dips--t, make your f--king kicks!’ And kicks me in the leg.

    “It certainly wasn’t as hard as he could’ve done it, but it certainly wasn’t a love tap. Truthfully, I’d register it as a five (out of 10). Which in the workplace, I don’t care if it’s football or not, the boss can’t strike an employee. And for a second, I couldn’t believe it actually happened. Pardon my vulgarity, I said, ‘Don’t you ever f--king kick me again!’ And his response was, ‘I’m the head ball coach, I’ll kick you whenever the f--k I want.’”

    This is the latest of many different stories that have come out of Jacksonville this season. The Jaguars are 2-10 and Meyer's struggling to acclimate to life in the NFL. The first-year head coach denies that the incident happened the way Lambo describes it.

    “Josh’s characterization of me and this incident is completely inaccurate, and there are eyewitnesses to refute his account,” Meyer said. “(General manager) Trent (Baalke) and I met with him on multiple occasions to encourage his performance, and this was never brought up. I was fully supportive of Josh during his time with the team and wish him nothing but the best.”

    The Jaguars cut Lambo in October. There are plenty of other details in Stroud's piece. Read them all here.

    Nov 14, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer stands on the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
