    • October 24, 2021
    Report: Texans 'Hopeful' About Potential Deshaun Watson Deal Ahead of Trade Deadline

    Houston could make multiple deals ahead of the deadline.
    Author:

    It's no secret that Deshaun Watson is unhappy in Houston and would like a trade. It sounds like he could get his wish in the near future. 

    The Texans are "hopeful" about trading him before the Nov. 2 deadline according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

    The report comes out just days after John McClain of the Houston Chronicle said Watson could be dealt by the end of the week

    Watson is currently facing civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct against 22 women. The NFL still hasn't put Watson on the commissioner’s exempt list, but he isn't practicing or playing for the Texans. 

    The Dolphins appear to be the frontrunner to land Watson. Read La Canfora's full report here.

    Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) rolls out of the pocket against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports © Jeff Swinger, Cincinnati Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC
