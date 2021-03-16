Is This the Deshaun Watson Contingency Plan? Texans Add Veteran QB

Is This the Deshaun Watson Contingency Plan? Texans Add Veteran Quarterback
It's no secret that star quarterback Deshaun Watson wants out of Houston. The 25-year-old has told the Texans that he's never going to play for them again.
The organization has maintained that they're planning on Watson being their quarterback and will not trade him, but they might've tipped their hand on Tuesday.
The Texans are signing former Bills and Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor to a one-year, $6 million deal worth up to $12.5 million including incentives.
The 31-year-old could keep Houston afloat if Watson isn't on the field or the team opts to trade him this offseason.
This could be a sign that the Texans will field trade offers for their star quarterback ahead of the NFL Draft. Taylor gives them a veteran that can work with a rookie signal-caller and also start if they need him to step in and play.
This is just another interesting nugget in Watson's staredown with the Texans.
For the latest free agency news, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.
-----
You May Also Like:
Bengals Agree to Terms With Former Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie
Three Bengals Thoughts Entering Day Two of Legal Negotiating Period
Bengals Banking on Trey Hendrickson to Spark Pass Rush
Two Top Edge Rushers Are Off the Market
Kevin Zeitler Has Signed With a New Team
Bengals Agree to Terms with Defensive End Trey Hendrickson
Bengals Sending Mixed Messages With Free Agency Looming
Look: Designer Creates Amazing Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger
Bengals Bringing in A.J. Bouye For Visit
Bengals Mentioned as 'Best Fit' for Two Top Free Agents
Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal
Three Free Agent Guards the Bengals Should Target
Three Recently Released Cornerbacks the Bengals May Consider Signing
Saints Release Malcom Brown Who Could Be Great Fit in Cincinnati
Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange
National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021
Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts
The Bengals Plan to "Build Around Joe Burrow" This Offseason
Report: Geno Atkins "Being Floated" in Trade Talks
This is a wild trade idea involving the Bengals
Former First-Rounder Pegged as Best Free Agent Fit With Bengals
Chasin Chase: Analyst Offers High Praise for Ja'Marr Chase
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals