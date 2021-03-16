Is This the Deshaun Watson Contingency Plan? Texans Add Veteran QB

NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Search

Is This the Deshaun Watson Contingency Plan? Texans Add Veteran Quarterback

This is an interesting move...
Author:
Updated:
Original:

It's no secret that star quarterback Deshaun Watson wants out of Houston. The 25-year-old has told the Texans that he's never going to play for them again. 

The organization has maintained that they're planning on Watson being their quarterback and will not trade him, but they might've tipped their hand on Tuesday. 

The Texans are signing former Bills and Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor to a one-year, $6 million deal worth up to $12.5 million including incentives.

The 31-year-old could keep Houston afloat if Watson isn't on the field or the team opts to trade him this offseason. 

This could be a sign that the Texans will field trade offers for their star quarterback ahead of the NFL Draft. Taylor gives them a veteran that can work with a rookie signal-caller and also start if they need him to step in and play. 

This is just another interesting nugget in Watson's staredown with the Texans.

For the latest free agency news, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Bengals Agree to Terms With Former Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie

Three Bengals Thoughts Entering Day Two of Legal Negotiating Period

Bengals Banking on Trey Hendrickson to Spark Pass Rush

Two Top Edge Rushers Are Off the Market

Kevin Zeitler Has Signed With a New Team

Bengals Agree to Terms with Defensive End Trey Hendrickson

Bengals Sending Mixed Messages With Free Agency Looming

Look: Designer Creates Amazing Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger

Bengals Bringing in A.J. Bouye For Visit

Bengals Mentioned as 'Best Fit' for Two Top Free Agents

Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal

Three Free Agent Guards the Bengals Should Target

Three Recently Released Cornerbacks the Bengals May Consider Signing

Saints Release Malcom Brown Who Could Be Great Fit in Cincinnati

Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange

National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021

Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts

The Bengals Plan to "Build Around Joe Burrow" This Offseason

Report: Geno Atkins "Being Floated" in Trade Talks

This is a wild trade idea involving the Bengals

Former First-Rounder Pegged as Best Free Agent Fit With Bengals

Chasin Chase: Analyst Offers High Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Oct 20, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Brandon Wilson (40) runs the ball while Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Cody Davis (22) defends in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Sign Brandon Wilson to Two-Year Contract Extension

Nov 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) smiles after throwing a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Is This the Deshaun Watson Contingency Plan? Texans Add Veteran QB

Nov 22, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
News

Andy Dalton Has a New Home and a Chance to Be a Starting Quarterback

Sep 8, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross (11) catches and breaks away from Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks (56) for a touchdown during the first half at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
News

Former Bengals WR John Ross is Headed to New York

Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) reacts as he walks off the field following the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Another Veteran Offensive Lineman is Set to Hit the Market

Dec 13, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton (28) celebrates his interception against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Loading Up On Defense, Agree to Terms With Cornerback Mike Hilton

Oct 27, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates with defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) after a sack against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
News

Trey Hendrickson on Bengals' Roster: 'The Sky's the Limit With Joe Burrow' at Quarterback

Nov 1, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Will Browns or Seahawks Pursue William Jackson III With Shaquill Griffin Off the Board?