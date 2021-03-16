Is This the Deshaun Watson Contingency Plan? Texans Add Veteran QB

It's no secret that star quarterback Deshaun Watson wants out of Houston. The 25-year-old has told the Texans that he's never going to play for them again.

The organization has maintained that they're planning on Watson being their quarterback and will not trade him, but they might've tipped their hand on Tuesday.

The Texans are signing former Bills and Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor to a one-year, $6 million deal worth up to $12.5 million including incentives.

The 31-year-old could keep Houston afloat if Watson isn't on the field or the team opts to trade him this offseason.

This could be a sign that the Texans will field trade offers for their star quarterback ahead of the NFL Draft. Taylor gives them a veteran that can work with a rookie signal-caller and also start if they need him to step in and play.

This is just another interesting nugget in Watson's staredown with the Texans.

