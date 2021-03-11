The Chiefs Released Both of Their Starting Offensive Tackles

The Chiefs' offensive line could look a lot different next season. Kansas City is released both of their starting offensive tackles on Thursday morning.

Eric Fisher made his release public on Instagram. The 30-year-old was one of the top left tackles in the NFL in 2020, but he suffered a torn Achilles in the Chiefs' win over the Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

Schwartz, 31, only appeared in six games for the Chiefs due to a back injury that required offseason surgery. He's expected to be fully healthy in time for the 2021 season.

There's a chance the Chiefs consider re-signing both players to more team-friendly contracts, but that appears unlikely. Kansas City saved $18 million against the cap with these two moves.

Schwartz would be an interesting option for the Bengals, considering his history of being a high-end right tackle. He made 128 consecutive regular season starts and never missed a game until last season, so there's reason to believe he'll still be able to play at a high level once he recovers from surgery. Schwartz was on the field for 7,894 straight offensive snaps.

Fisher is intriguing, but it's a stretch to expected him to make much of an impact next season since he's coming back from a torn Achilles.

If the Bengals were going to go after either of these guys in free agency, it would likely be Schwartz. He's one of the best right tackles in the NFL when healthy.

Cincinnati has plenty of cap space ($42.9 million) to use on veterans like Schwartz. They should be able to significantly upgrade their roster over the next few weeks.

