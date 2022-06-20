Skip to main content

Former Bengals Cornerback Trae Waynes: 'In My Head, I'm Done Playing'

The 29-year-old spent two seasons in Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have had plenty of free agent hits over the past two seasons, but cornerback Trae Waynes was clearly their biggest miss. 

Cincinnati signed the former 11th overall pick to a three-year, $42 million contract prior to the 2020 season. Waynes struggled with injuries and only appeared in five games during his two seasons with the Bengals. 

The 29-year-old was cut in March. 

Waynes hasn't signed with a team this offseason and considers himself retired. 

“I mean it’s open but I’m not really exploring anything to be honest with you,” Waynes said during an appearance on the Geary and Stein Sports Show. “Multiple teams have actually called, but in my head I’m done. I’m not officially doing it [retiring], I’d say, just because I don’t do that shit. I’m retired, but it’s not like I announced it or anything.”

Waynes did say that he almost signed with the Eagles this offseason, but it sounds like he's walking away after making $30.8 million in two seasons with the Bengals and over $52 million during his seven-year NFL career. 

Listen to the entire interview below. 

