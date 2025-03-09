All Bengals

Wild Trade Idea Sends Top 10 NFL Draft Pick to Bengals in Trey Hendrickson Blockbuster

This is creative.

James Rapien

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Trey Hendrickson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Trey Hendrickson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals gave Trey Hendrickson permission to seek a trade on Thursday. Could the Bears be the perfect trade partner?

Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski put together multiple trade proposals for Hendrickson and one involved the Bears.

He had Chicago sending the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and their third round pick (72nd overall) to the Bengals in exchange for Hendrickson, the 17th overall pick and their fourth round selection (117th overall).

It's a creative idea that has the Bengals moving up seven spots in the first round and 35 spots on day two of the draft.

Would the Bengals be comfortable using Hendrickson to move up in two key spots without getting an extra pick? They might prefer to stay put, but moving into the top 10 gives them a better shot at getting a top prospect.

Mason Graham and Will Campbell could easily fall to 10th. Armand Membou is another guy that probably won't be there at 17, but could be the top guy on their board at 10.

It's also worth noting that the Bears have the 39th and 41st overall selections.

Maybe the Bengals trade Hendrickson for the 39th overall pick and also move from their second round spot (49th overall) to 41st overall.

Chicago is another interesting destination for Hendrickson, assuming the Bears are ready to put their chips in and pull of a big trade for the All-Pro pass rusher.

