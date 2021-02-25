Report: Texans Speedster Will Fuller to Become Free Agent
The Texans don't plan on using the franchise tag on Will Fuller according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.
The speedy wide receiver had 53 receptions for 879 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games last season.
Fuller received a six-game suspension for a PED violation in November. He served five of those games, but will miss Week 1 of the 2021 season.
The Bengals know they need to add speed at the wide receiver position. They were interested in Fuller prior to the 2016 NFL Draft.
He joins a solid group of free agent pass catchers that could include Kenny Golladay and Allen Robinson.
The Bengals aren't expected to make a run at the top free agent wide receivers, but if they did, Fuller would likely be on the list.
He averaged 16.6 yards-per-reception in 2020. He's established himself as premiere deep threats in the NFL. Watch some of his highlights below.
