Report: Texans Speedster Will Fuller to Become Free Agent

Houston drafted Fuller in the first-round of the 2016 NFL Draft

The Texans don't plan on using the franchise tag on Will Fuller according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

The speedy wide receiver had 53 receptions for 879 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games last season.

Fuller received a six-game suspension for a PED violation in November. He served five of those games, but will miss Week 1 of the 2021 season.

The Bengals know they need to add speed at the wide receiver position. They were interested in Fuller prior to the 2016 NFL Draft.

He joins a solid group of free agent pass catchers that could include Kenny Golladay and Allen Robinson.

The Bengals aren't expected to make a run at the top free agent wide receivers, but if they did, Fuller would likely be on the list.

He averaged 16.6 yards-per-reception in 2020. He's established himself as premiere deep threats in the NFL. Watch some of his highlights below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Team Offered J.J. Watt $15-16 Million Per Season

Top Skill Players Ahead of Penei Sewell in Latest Rankings

Joe Burrow Shows Off Leg Strength in Workout

Designer Creates Unique Bengals Uniform Concept

How Much Will it Cost to Tag an NFL Player This Offseason?

This is a Good Feature on LSU Star Ja'Marr Chase

Bengals Prepared to Place the Franchise Tag on Carl Lawson

Joe Burrow Takes Note of Praise for Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert

Bengals Could Benefit From Interest in Alabama QB Mac Jones

Billy Price Offers Up Some Big Time Praise For Joe Burrow

Joe Mixon Has Lofty Goals for the 2021 Season

Bengals Stick to Offense in Latest Mock Draft

Billy Price Knows 2021 is a Make or Break Season For Him

Look: Joe Burrow Works Out With Teammates

Prospect Breakdown: A Closer Look at Penei Sewell

Bengals OC Brian Callahan Explains What They Want in a Wide Receiver

Could the Bengals Bolster O-Line in Trade with Cap-Strapped Rams?

Mock Draft 3.0 is Here!

Check Out Our Offseason Plan for the Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook