Watch: Zac Taylor Has Sideline Exchange With La'el Collins After Failed Fourth Down Conversion

The Bengals are trailing the Ravens on Sunday night.

BALTIMORE — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had a heated exchange with starting right tackle La'el Collins late in the third quarter on Sunday night against the Ravens. 

The Bengals went for it on 4th-and-Goal from the 2-yard line. They failed to get the touchdown and Taylor stopped to talk to Collins on the sidelines. 

Watch the exchange below.





