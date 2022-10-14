Zac Taylor Shares Updates on Jonah Williams and Tee Higgins Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Saints

NEW ORLEANS — Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams continued to play last week after suffering a dislocated knee cap. It sounds like he could suit up again on Sunday.

Williams was in uniform and practiced on Friday. He spent most of the week getting treatment and working on the rehab field.

Zac Taylor was optimistic about Williams' chances of playing this week when asked about him after Friday's session and is "encouraged" by what he's seen from the 24-year-old.

He wasn't as bullish on Tee Higgins, who suffered an ankle sprain in Week 4. Higgins was active last week, but was on the sidelines for most of the game.

We'll have more information on both players when the Bengals' official game status report is released on Friday afternoon.

