Major Outlet Picks Punter as Best UDFA Fit For Bengals

Cincinnati is sparking another punting competition this offseason.

Russ Heltman

CINCINNATI — The Athletic parsed through the NFL undrafted free agent signings from this past week for their favorite fits and Texas Tech punter Austin McNamara took the crown for Cincinnati.

McNamara is the most likely UDFA to make Cincinnati's roster as he enters a starting competition with Brad Robbins.

"The Bengals ranked 30th in punting average last year, while McNamara was one of college football’s best, averaging 46.3 yards per punt in his final season," the article stated. "Of his 55 punts in 2023, McNamara parked 24 of them inside the 20, boomed 21 more than 50 yards and forced 27 fair catches. Look for a quality competition between McNamara and incumbent Brad Robbins."

McNamara was one of the best punters in college football last season as he tries to unseat Robbins after just one year on the job.

