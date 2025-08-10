3 Buffalo Bills with declining stock following preseason loss to Giants
The Buffalo Bills' preseason opener against the New York Giants ended with a 34-25 loss for the home team. It was the Bills' final game at their current Highmark Stadium and left us with plenty of takeaways.
As is always the case in the preseason, the final score isn't what matters. Instead, it's all about which players can take advantage of the opportunity to impress their coaches as they fight for their spot on the 53-man roster.
That said, here's a look at three players who saw their stock decline during the first preseason game.
Landon Jackson, DE
Landon Jackson has had a strong training camp, but didn't do much in the preseason opener. He recorded no stats and the one time he stood out was when he got a penalty that nullified a Jordan Hancock interception. There's no reason to panic, but this wasn't the debut he hoped for.
Zach Davidson, TE
Saturday was a rough day for backup tight end Zach Davidson. A fifth-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, Davidson has been in Buffalo since 2022, but has appeared in just two games and has one reception for five yards.
This season, he's battling with rookie Jackson Hawes and might be behind after his struggles against the Giants. Davidson had four passes come his way, but caught just one. He also had a terrible drop, which led to a lot of criticism.
Davidson isn't known for his blocking, so he's already behind in the TE3 race. Issues catching the ball won't help him.
Elijah Moore, WR
A former second-round pick of the New York Jets, Elijah Moore finds himself fighting for a spot with the Bills. They might not have a prototypical WR1, but multiple players on the roster deserve to be on an NFL team. That includes Tyrell Shavers, who had an excellent outing on Saturday.
That doesn't bode well for Moore, who never saw a pass come his way. That's not completely his fault, but his status could be in question thanks in large part to Shavers.
