3 Buffalo Bills with declining stock following preseason loss to Giants

The Buffalo Bills lost to the New York Giants in the preseason opener, and these 3 players were unable to live up to expectations.

Randy Gurzi

Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson makes a catch against New York Giants safety Raheem Layne
Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson makes a catch against New York Giants safety Raheem Layne / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills' preseason opener against the New York Giants ended with a 34-25 loss for the home team. It was the Bills' final game at their current Highmark Stadium and left us with plenty of takeaways.

As is always the case in the preseason, the final score isn't what matters. Instead, it's all about which players can take advantage of the opportunity to impress their coaches as they fight for their spot on the 53-man roster.

That said, here's a look at three players who saw their stock decline during the first preseason game.

Landon Jackson, DE

Buffalo Bills edge rusher Landon Jackson makes a catch during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills edge rusher Landon Jackson makes a catch during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Landon Jackson has had a strong training camp, but didn't do much in the preseason opener. He recorded no stats and the one time he stood out was when he got a penalty that nullified a Jordan Hancock interception. There's no reason to panic, but this wasn't the debut he hoped for.

Zach Davidson, TE

Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Saturday was a rough day for backup tight end Zach Davidson. A fifth-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, Davidson has been in Buffalo since 2022, but has appeared in just two games and has one reception for five yards.

This season, he's battling with rookie Jackson Hawes and might be behind after his struggles against the Giants. Davidson had four passes come his way, but caught just one. He also had a terrible drop, which led to a lot of criticism.

Davidson isn't known for his blocking, so he's already behind in the TE3 race. Issues catching the ball won't help him.

Elijah Moore, WR

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Elijah Moore catches a pass during the Return of the Blue&Red practice.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Elijah Moore catches a pass during the Return of the Blue&Red practice. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A former second-round pick of the New York Jets, Elijah Moore finds himself fighting for a spot with the Bills. They might not have a prototypical WR1, but multiple players on the roster deserve to be on an NFL team. That includes Tyrell Shavers, who had an excellent outing on Saturday.

That doesn't bode well for Moore, who never saw a pass come his way. That's not completely his fault, but his status could be in question thanks in large part to Shavers.

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

